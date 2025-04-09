Max Verstappen and 'equally bad' F1 rival set to team up off-track

Formula 1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were caught talking about their off-track plans following the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

Verstappen claimed a stunning victory over Norris in Japan, winning his first race of the season and moving to within a single point of early drivers' championship leader Norris after the first three race weekends of 2025.

Norris struggled to close the gap to Verstappen throughout the race enough to be able to attempt an overtake, having lost out to the Dutchman during Saturday qualifying.

However, the Brit's frustration didn't seem to last for long, with the pair seen discussing their off-track plans for the week in the immediate aftermath of the race.

The pair are good friends away from the race track and also both big fans of padel, a racquet sport that has become popular among F1 drivers and team employees in recent seasons.

In the media pen after the Japanese GP, Norris and Verstappen were seen discussing their plans before Verstappen was interviewed and questioned on what he was talking to Norris about.

"We were already discussing our padel plans," the four-time champion revealed before being asked who was better at the sport of the two rivals.

Verstappen provided an honest response, saying: "I think we're equally bad!"

Norris and Verstappen to resume rivalry in Bahrain

Once the duo have concluded their padel meet, Verstappen and Norris have crucial world championship business to attend to in Bahrain for the next race of the brutally competitive campaign.

The fourth round of the season kicks off this weekend, with Norris and McLaren hoping to bounce back from Verstappen's Suzuka win, which has blown the championship race wide open.

Despite McLaren appearing to have the fastest car across the opening rounds of this season, Verstappen is now just one point behind Norris, while papaya star Oscar Piastri sits behind the Dutchman, 13 points behind team-mate Norris.

McLaren appear to have the measure of their rivals in the constructors' championship, but their supreme driver lineup may be causing a bit of a problem in the drivers' championship, with Norris and Piastri taking points off each other, allowing Verstappen into the title battle.

max: ok let me know!

lando: yeah monday morning or afternoon

max: we’ll play padel against- we were already discussing our padel plans!

“i hope you’re better than lando”

max: i think we’re equally bad



they were already making plans for bahrain padel right after the race😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SzCTooUCoL — ray (@ln4norris) April 8, 2025

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to miss Bahrain Grand Prix session in official Red Bull statement

Related