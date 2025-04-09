Ex-Formula 1 star Jean Alesi has out at Red Bull over their 'scandalous' decision to ditch Liam Lawson after just two races.

Lawson replaced Sergio Perez during the off-season following a disastrous 2024 for the Mexican racer but struggled to get to grips with the car early on, failing to secure any points for the team in both Australia or China.

He was given no time to turn things around either, with bosses brutally opting to send him back to Racing Bulls ahead of last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda coming in the opposite direction just months after being initially overlooked for the position.

And Alesi - who made more than 200 appearances in F1 - has now joined the long list of those to criticise the move.

"If I may, I find it a bit scandalous to blame a driver after two grands prix," he explained to Canal+. "Especially a driver who has dedicated his whole life to being a Formula 1 driver.

"There have only been two grands prix, I think this choice should have been made during the winter rather than during the season.

"Moreover, it's not even during the season, it's at the very beginning of the season.

"We know they [Red Bull] can be fantastic at supporting young drivers, but sometimes they can also be completely crazy. What happened is not pretty."

Can Tsunoda fire Red Bull back to the top?

Max Verstappen has also strongly suggested that he wasn't happy with the treatment of Lawson, after liking a social media post accusing Red Bull of 'bullying' the young driver.

The Dutchman lined up alongside Tsunoda for the first time in Japan last weekend, with the pair experiencing contrasting fortunes at the Suzuka circuit.

Verstappen successfully converted his sensational pole into a first race victory of the campaign, while Tsunoda failed to collect any points on his Red Bull debut.

The pressure is firmly on the 24-year-old to pick up performances, with the team already trailing constructors' championship leaders McLaren by 50 points heading into round four in Bahrain this weekend.

