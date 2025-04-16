Russell issues DAMNING FIA assessment following shock exit

Formula 1 star George Russell has hit out at the FIA following last week's announcement that one of the organisation's key figures had resigned from his position.

Robert Reid, deputy president for sport at the FIA, took the decision to leave F1's governing body due to a 'fundamental breakdown in governance standards'.

And Russell - who is also president of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association - admitted that the news was no great shock.

Speaking to media at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver said: "Every time we hear news from that side of the sport it's not really a big surprise.

"It’s a shame to see, for somebody who’s very well respected within the sport and has been there for so long. Hopefully we get more stability sooner than later."

Russell: F1 heading in 'unstable direction'

While Russell is enjoying a fine start to the 2025 season on the track, featuring on the podium three times in the opening four races, he remains concerned about what the future may hold for the sport.

He said: "It’s getting to a point now where these things are happening so often, and as drivers we were trying to get involved in the past, but we didn't really make much headroom.

"Things seem to continuously be going in an unstable direction, so we're getting to a point now where our actions are having little impact with [the FIA]."

Reid became part of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership team in 2021, but tension had been growing between the pair, coming to the fore in Reid's damning resignation statement.

In response to Reid's statement, the FIA issued their own official statement to media, saying: "The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely.

"The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."

The Scot is the latest in a long line of recent departures from the FIA, including race director Niels Wittich and leading steward Tim Mayer, who departed in November.

In the wake of his resignation, former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn - who left her role in May 2024 - spoke out on the challenges involved with working at the top level within the organisation.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner issues Red Bull statement as FIA announce late disqualification

Related