FIA announcement BAFFLES F1 drivers' association head

A director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association and current Formula 1 driver has admitted confusion at an announcement from the FIA.

A raft of changes were announced this month, putting more power in the hands of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the organization's controversial president.

These changes have been implemented to the FIA's ethics committee, meaning that only preliminary investigations will be allowed to take place over an issue.

Any investigation will have to await consent from Ben Sulayem, and the president of the FIA senate Carmelo Sanz De Barros, in order to be taken any further.

The FIA made a major change in 2024

The FIA have made several controversial changes in 2024

Russell reacts to FIA changes

However, the FIA's recent changes have left Mercedes star George Russell a little confused, as revealed he was unsure of the FIA’s eventual objectives with these plans.

“I don't really know what this whole governance change means with the compliance [situation],” Russell said to the media. “I don't even know exactly what it is, but it seems like quite a big deal.

George Russell provides baffled response to FIA changes

“And I was quite surprised that it was ‘two weeks later, there's something else’. Is it going to be something else again in two weeks’ time?’ And ‘Where are we? Where's the end point?’

“I think it would be great for us all to understand what is the FIA’s goal and objective. And I think that would be great for us to understand, if the president could express to us what his goal is with the FIA and maybe we can see it from his perspective.

“And maybe then we'll have a greater understanding as well.”

