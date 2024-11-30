F1 Qualifying Results: Title rivals struggle as F1 star takes SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen put in a brilliant performance in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, stealing a brilliant pole position after struggling to eighth in the sprint race earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, George Russell continued his impressive form, setting the second fastest time after starting on pole and winning the race in Las Vegas last weekend.

Surprisingly, neither of the teams vying for the constructors' championship could land even a single car on the front row. McLaren stole a march on Ferrari though, qualifying third and fourth with Ferrari down in fifth and seventh.

McLaren need to leave this weekend having put 21 or more points into the Scuderia in both the race and sprint to seal the title (and also avoid being beaten by nine points by Red Bull) with a race to go.

F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:20.520sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.055s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.252s

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.309s

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.332s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.491s

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.521s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.731s

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.905s

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.980s



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

12. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

