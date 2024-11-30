F1 Qualifying Results: Title rivals struggle as F1 star takes SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix pole
F1 Qualifying Results: Title rivals struggle as F1 star takes SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix pole
Max Verstappen put in a brilliant performance in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, stealing a brilliant pole position after struggling to eighth in the sprint race earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, George Russell continued his impressive form, setting the second fastest time after starting on pole and winning the race in Las Vegas last weekend.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last
Surprisingly, neither of the teams vying for the constructors' championship could land even a single car on the front row. McLaren stole a march on Ferrari though, qualifying third and fourth with Ferrari down in fifth and seventh.
McLaren need to leave this weekend having put 21 or more points into the Scuderia in both the race and sprint to seal the title (and also avoid being beaten by nine points by Red Bull) with a race to go.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton and Verstappen penalty verdict at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:20.520sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.055s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.252s
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.309s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.332s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.491s
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.521s
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.731s
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.905s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.980s
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
12. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce SHOCK driver exit in official team statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix
- 43 minutes ago
FIA announce Verstappen investigation in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix qualifying twist
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Title rivals struggle as F1 star takes SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix pole
- 2 hours ago
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 3 hours ago
Perez overtaken by F1 rookie after embarrassing ERROR at Qatar Grand Prix
- Today 17:58
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail
- Today 17:21
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec