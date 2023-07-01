Verstappen FURIOUS with Perez despite easy Sprint win in Austria

Dan McCarthy

Max Verstappen was not a happy bunny in the cockpit after dominating the field to win the Sprint race in Austria.

The Dutchman finished 20 seconds clear of his team-mate Sergio Perez after the duo began on the front row of the grid at the Red Bull Ring.

It turned out to be another straightforward day at the office for Verstappen, who picked up eight more points en route to what looks like a third title in a row.

The first lap was chaotic though as Perez overtook in the first corner, lunging down the inside to take the lead of the race.

He did not get a great exit and forced Verstappen wide onto the grass, though he was able to jump back into the lead on the next corner and remained in the lead thereafter.

Verstappen made his feelings known at the start of the race, saying "He pushed me off man", and he continued to voice his unhappiness on the radio after the race.

The damp conditions led to a chaotic first lap

He said: "Yeah good race. Just the exit of turn one, that was not very nice. It could have been a really big shunt. It's not okay."

He was slightly calmer when speaking to Sky's Naomi Schiff after the race saying: “There was a little bit of a hairy moment out of turn one. When you get forced onto the grass, it’s very slippery. But we managed to keep the car under control and from there onwards we just did our race today.

Perez offered his side of the story, telling Schiff that he could not see Verstappen in the conditions.

“I think Max was angry that I went into turn two, but I didn’t see him there, I just had a very bad turn one, so I tried to protect," he said.

"But once I realised he was there I opened up the door and gave the place back into turn two. It’s all fine, we just spoke about it, because the visibility although we were 1-2, was very bad."

