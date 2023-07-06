Russell insists Hamilton is still STRUGGLING with W14

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 6 July 2023 09:57

George Russell has insisted that Lewis Hamilton 'is still struggling with the car’ after the British drivers grappled with a difficult weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell admitted that he has been having a ‘tricky few races’ after not finishing the Canadian Grand Prix.

At the more recent Austrian Grand Prix, Russell took seventh place ahead of Hamilton after the seven-time world champion received time penalties for breaching track limits.

And Russell has said that his team-mate is no more comfortable with the revised W14 than he is.

George Russell ended his Canadian Grand Prix early after hitting the wall

After the sprint race in Austria, in which Russell took P8 and Hamilton P10, Russell told Sky Sports F1: “I don’t think so [that Hamilton is more comfortable in the car. than him]. It’s just one of those things, you sort of [get] a bit of a groove, a bit of a rhythm.

“Lewis is still struggling a lot with the car. I think it’s just more that I’ve taken a bit of a step backwards. [I’ve] got some ideas why that is but it’s fine details.

“It’s been a tricky few races for me personally, not feeling super happy with the car – especially yesterday.

“Today was a much more positive day – it was obviously a bit of a shame we didn’t get a chance to progress in [the sprint shootout] with the [hydraulic] problem we had – but [I’m] looking forward to Silverstone all ready to start a full weekend, a fresh start, go again and try and get some form back.”

READ MORE: F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success