F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success

Joe Ellis

Saturday 24 June 2023 13:57

Liberty Media have already considered an investment in the Premier League, according to the company's CEO Greg Maffei.

The American-based bought F1 from Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 for £3.3 billion and have seen the sport's commercial value growing exponentially since then, to a reported $17.1 billion.

As well as F1, Liberty Media own the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball as well as a 30 per cent stake in Meyer Shank Racing, who compete in American series such as IndyCar and IMSA.

But Maffei has now suggested that Liberty Media could look to expand further onto the global sporting landscape, with several Premier League clubs eyed up.

READ MORE: Liberty Media reveal stance on F1 future, could have MAJOR implications

Greg Maffei has been integral in Liberty Media's running of F1 ever since the deal with Bernie Ecclestone was struck

No club Liberty is not interested in

“I would dispute buying on the cheap. We like to buy for a fair price then hopefully build value," Maffei told the Walker Webcast.

“So look, a couple of thoughts. Credit to the teams at Formula 1 and the Braves because I believe we have the best management team in baseball creating both a great on-field product at a reasonable price with a long-term future and young players who are well set up on contracts.

"But also the [front house] team there - Derek Schiller, Mike Plant and Terry McGuirk the CEO have done a great job on the business side and built Truist Park and around that.

“The demonstrated success of Formula One, we now have - credit them - a reputation sports and others we have talked to, we can replicate that. You mention the Premier League teams; there isn't an asset we haven't looked at.

“That doesn't mean we've been ready to buy them all but we look at everything because we do think sports in general is attractive, we do think there are upsides and do think those things that management teams have taught up can help apply perhaps in other sports situations.”

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?