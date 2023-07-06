Norris reveals CHEEKY Alonso text after Austrian Grand Prix chaos

Harry Smith

Lando Norris has revealed exactly what Fernando Alonso messaged him after the Austrian Grand Prix as a raft of time penalties were applied throughout the grid.

After the chaos that ensued during the Austrian Grand Prix, Aston Martin called in a protest with following a suspicion of the existence of unpenalised track limit violations.

When the new classification was published, Norris climbed a place to P4, taking advantage of a penalty for Ferrari driver and former McLaren team-mate, Carlos Sainz.

Fernando Alonso also benefitted from Sainz's penalties, leapfrogging his Spanish compatriot to finish P5.

Alonso's penalty celebration

Speaking to PlanetF1 about the penalty debacle after the Austrian Grand Prix, Norris explained the role that Alonso played in keeping him in the loop.

“I think Fernando [Alonso] straightaway texted me ‘busted’.

“And then he told me to read what was happening and who we thought was going to get penalties and so on.

Aston Martin endured a mixed weekend in Austria, but salvaged a double points finish

“So I actually found out as soon as I landed back in the UK, which is a nice thing.

"The easiest position gain of my life.”

Norris and Alonso were two of the major winners from the post-race penalties, along with Alonso's Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll.

