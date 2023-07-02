FIA CHANGE Austrian GP results with TWELVE post-race penalties

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 21:57

Following a protest from Aston Martin, the FIA have announced that they are levying a further 12 time penalties on drivers after the Austrian Grand Prix.

As Max Verstappen took the chequered flag for the fifth consecutive time in 2023 – his seventh of the season – murmurings were growing over a host of further possible penalties for multiple drivers regarding track limit violations.

Aston Martin even went as far as to protest the race result, with their claim revolving around the fact that "a number of cars were not penalised for a breach of Article 33.3 [the article that deals with track limits] of the Sporting Regulations".

The stewards had noted that "a number of deleted laps were drawn to our attention after the receipt of the protest". Aston Martin subsequently requested that Race Control "perform a reconciliation of all deleted laps with penalties applied".

Heartbreak for Sainz

It was revealed after the chequered flag that Race Control had to deal with more than 100 deleted laps during the grand prix.

And after further deliberation, the FIA have ruled that a number of drivers went under-punished, the most significant being Carlos Sainz – whose 10 second penalty for a fifth track limits violation drops him from fourth to sixth behind Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton also lost a place to his team-mate George Russell thanks to a 10 second penalty, while Pierre Gasly lost a point as Lance Stroll leapfrogged him into ninth.

Austrian Grand Prix results after FIA ruling

The final classification from Styria after the changes is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

4. Lando Norris [McLaren]

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

7. George Russell [Mercedes]

8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

11. Alex Albon [Williams]

12. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

15. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

17. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

19. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] DNF

