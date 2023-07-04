Hamilton reacts to CONTROVERSIAL FIA punishment on Instagram

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 4 July 2023 09:57

Lewis Hamilton experienced one of his more difficult weekends of the season so far after finishing in eighth place at the Austrian Grand Prix, despite starting fifth.

Just 17 laps into the race, the Brit was slapped with a time penalty for exceeding track limits, which hurt him in his battle with Lando Norris.

After the race, the FIA deemed that Hamilton should receive a further 10 seconds added to his race time, prompting a swap in the classification with his Mercedes teammate George Russell for seventh and eighth respectively.

Hamilton: Frustration took over

Speaking after the race on his Instagram, the Brit revealed how tough the weekend had been for him as he battled the conditions to take home a result for his team.

“There are days when I can say I’m truly proud of myself and days like today when frustration takes over. In a race, it can feel like you’re hanging off a cliff and losing the strength to hold on.

“But when you really care about what you’re doing, you brush it off and keep fighting! Heads down for Silverstone, hope to see you all at home.”

This weekend is the British Grand Prix – a significant event on the calendar for Hamilton, who is bidding to win for a record ninth time at the track.

Without a doubt, he’ll be aiming to put on a show for all his adoring fans in the Northamptonshire countryside.

