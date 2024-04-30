Former F1 chief suggests Ferrari making WRONG decision in Hamilton-Sainz switch

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with Carlos Sainz making way, but the Scuderia's decision-making has come under attack from some.

At first glance, Hamilton to Ferrari seems like the dream move, with one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history teaming up with the most iconic and successful team on the grid.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, a record he shares with former Ferrari man Michael Schumacher, and his new employers are the most successful team in the history of the sport with 31 championship wins in total.

But in order to make space for the Englishman, Ferrari are letting Sainz go, and keeping the former crown jewel of their drivers' academy, Charles Leclerc.

This is the same Sainz who took a grand prix win off Max Verstappen in Australia this season, and who is only seven points behind his team-mate in the drivers' standings despite missing Jeddah with appendicitis.

Lewis Hamilton has caused a shake up at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc will keep his seat

Sainz over Leclerc for Fabrega

For the former HRT team chief mechanic-turned pundit Albert Fabrega, Sainz is the better fit at Ferrari than Leclerc, despite the Maranello outfit's decision to axe the 29-year-old.

"At the end of last year we saw some momentum of Carlos where he started to show strong confidence," Fabrega told the F1 Nation podcast. "I think that he stepped up to a point where he is really confident in himself.

"The fact that Ferrari has not re-signed him, and signed Hamilton, has given him a little extra energy to start the weekends in a very powerful mood."

The Chinese Grand Prix was the first this season that Leclerc, in fourth, has finished ahead Sainz, who was fifth. Fabrega thinks his fellow Spaniard has the bit between his teeth.

"It's not a matter of revenge, it's not a matter of paying a bill that is pending," he continued. "It’s a matter of believing in himself and he's doing very well. Obviously he's more comfortable with the car than Charles and he's showing that."

Sainz's next step remains to be seen, but Mercedes are looking to fill a Hamilton-shaped gap in their team and he might be best-placed to fill it.

