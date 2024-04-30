Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York for new emoji launch
Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York for new emoji launch
Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff may be in the swansong of a long and harmonious relationship as Mercedes lead driver and team principal but they have broached new ground this week ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
The pair were in New York as WhatsApp, the world's most popular private messaging service, turned the Empire State Building green and launched a new race car emoji.
It was Hamilton and Wolff who flipped the switch for the light display and things will move up a gear when Hamilton will give the first-ever demonstration of a Formula One car in Manhattan as Fifth Avenue is set to be be shut down for the Silver Arrows showcase.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News & Gossip
Newey 'desire' for DIFFERENT role at Ferrari revealed
- 7 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track
Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York for new emoji launch
- 44 minutes ago
Latest F1 News
F1 wonderkid in Imola TEST amid driver replacement reports
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Newey Ferrari links given boost as star DROPPED from team
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK as star targeted for stunning Audi move - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News
Former Perez F1 boss reveals who should replace him
- Yesterday 21:57