Perfect tribute paid to F1 legend in BRUTAL Mercedes putdown

Mercedes have been brutally put down in an interview paying tribute to the late Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.

Lauda raced in F1 from 1971-1985, driving for iconic teams such as Ferrari and McLaren.

He won his first two world titles with the Scuderia, and following a return to F1, achieved a third at McLaren in 1984.

There were plenty of standout moments in Lauda’s career, including his stunning rivalry with British driver James Hunt.

Niki Lauda was a stalwart on the F1 paddock

Lauda's sad passing

A near-fatal crash at the Nürburgring in 1976 could have cost Lauda his life, but despite his extensive burn injuries he returned to the sport two races later.

Unable to fully leave the sport behind following his retirement, Lauda was appointed non-executive chairman of Mercedes in 2012, becoming a popular member of the team.

Lauda was instrumental in signing Lewis Hamilton to the team in 2013, with the two eventually developing a close friendship

The Austrian was a beloved figure within the Brackley squad, and team principal Toto Wolff led tributes to the champion following his sad passing in 2019.

Leaving behind the championship-wining memories of Lauda's time with the team, Mercedes have struggled since 2022, and have been especially underperforming this season, with their W15 car providing no joy for Hamilton and George Russell.

In a recent interview with oe24, Lauda’s son, Mathias, revealed how the champion would have responded to the downfall of Mercedes in recent years.

“He would have annoyed his people until they found out why the car wasn't working. He simply wouldn't have let up and would have dug down to the last detail,” he said.

With May 20 marking the fifth anniversary of his father's death, Mathias was asked if he often thinks of his legendary Dad.

“He's always there - whether I'm listening to a song that reminds me of him or thinking about how he approached his life. I'm getting older too, and a lot of his characteristics come out in me,” Lauda added.

