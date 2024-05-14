close global

F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction

Eight luxury watches belonging to legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher have been put up for sale as part of a mega-money auction in Geneva.

Schumacher is one of only two drivers to have won seven Formula 1 world championship titles, making him one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the sport.

Five of those titles were won while the German was driving with Ferrari, the team with whom Lewis Hamilton will attempt to win an unprecedented eighth title with over the next few years.

A skiing accident in 2013 has limited the amount that the world has seen of Schumacher in the last decade, but his legacy and achievements are clear for all to see, having the joint-most titles in the sport, the second-most grand prix victories, and the second highest amount of pole positions.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Schumacher watches for sale

Now, some of the German's prized possessions are for sale as part of a larger luxury watch auction organised by Christie's in Geneva ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Among the eight watches to be sold include a stunning Vagabondage 1 developed by FP Journe, which comes with an estimated price of between £1 million and £1.7 million, a watch that was once a gift to Schumacher from Ferrari legend Jean Todt.

Todt and Schumacher were great friends, and the Frenchman was the CEO of the Maranello-based team between 2004-2008. The 18-carat gold watch is inscribed with a message saying: "Jean Todt for my dear friend Michael Schumacher".

Another of the watches is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which was also a gift from Todt, that is expected to fetch a staggering £200,000.

Rémi Guillemin, head of Christie's watches in Europe and the United States said: "Christie's expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher family for the trust placed in us and for the desire to share these watchmaking masterpieces with other passionate collectors from all over the world."

