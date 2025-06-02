Aston Martin questioned over Lance Stroll absence at Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin's decision-making has been questioned after they ran just one car in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll pulled out of the race after qualifying after what the team called several weeks of hand and wrist pain, which they linked to a cycling accident in 2023.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue late penalty verdict as Max Verstappen disqualification demanded at Spanish Grand Prix

That accident came barely two weeks before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with Stroll not only starting that race but driving to a brilliant sixth despite having fractured both of his wrists – the right wrist so badly he required a screw to be inserted – and injured his toe.

Stroll's effort to not miss any races was widely hailed as evidence of his toughness at the time, but this new evidence suggests that his rapid return to the car may have left him open to some long-term issues.

Sky pundit: Aston Martin story 'confusing'

Former F1 driver and current Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok had his own questions about the team's handling of the situation, posting on social media: "Get well soon Lance!

"But this is confusing….if his issue has gone on for 6 weeks and if there was any doubt, surely the right thing was to put Drugovich into the car on Saturday and avoid the risk of having just one car in the race?"

The BBC also reported that Stroll had been frustrated in his garage after qualifying, 'losing his temper', 'damaging equipment' and 'swearing at team members' according to a source.

The team told them 'Lance was upset' when asked if they could confirm whether the incident had taken place, but did add that the Canadian's injury and any incident in the garage were unrelated.

HOT TAKES: 'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty

Related