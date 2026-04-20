FIA President Ben Sulayem confirms change to F1 rules following complaints
FIA President Ben Sulayem confirms change to F1 rules following complaints
The F1 rules will be changed for the rest of the 2026 season
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced that an agreement has been reached, paving the way for a forthcoming rule change in Formula 1.
The FIA and the sport’s governing body have been in discussions to amend the regulations after several recent complaints.
The focus of the revision is on the issue known as 'super clipping', which causes the electric power from the power unit to momentarily drop.
This results in significant speed differences on track. In Suzuka, Haas driver Oliver Bearman was the first to experience a crash due to this problem.
While approaching Franco Colapinto - who was busy recharging his battery - Bearman had to make an abrupt evasive manoeuvre and ultimately hit the tyre barriers with an impact of 50G.
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Meeting between FIA and F1 teams
A meeting was held on Monday with all involved parties to finalise the changes.
As quoted by Planet F1, the FIA president said: “I want to commend everyone in the Formula 1 ecosystem, the FIA staff, teams, drivers, and engine suppliers, for their constructive and swift collaboration.
"Despite an unexpected calendar gap caused by circumstances beyond our control, every party has remained committed to acting in the best interests of the sport.”
Ben Sulayem also emphasised that the drivers' feedback was crucial, adding: “More than ever, the drivers have been at the centre of these discussions, and I truly appreciate their valuable input.”
While he did not disclose specific details about the modifications, he made it clear that the changes are intended to resolve the issues highlighted during the season’s early events, ensuring that both safety and competitive fairness are maintained.
"We now look forward to what promises to be an exciting 2026 season," he concluded.
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