F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned by Mercedes issue, team boss admits role unsustainable
All the F1 News heading into a new week
Max Verstappen endured a mixed Sunday while competing in the 4-hour race at the Nurburgring.
The four-time F1 champion was leading the race early on in the NLS5 event, before an issue with his Mercedes car robbed him of victory and left the Dutchman stumped.
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McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull
Andrea Stella has admitted that Gianpiero Lambiase's arrival will have a massive impact on the way McLaren operate in the future.
Last week it was confirmed that Lambiase will be joining McLaren in 2028. Max Verstappen mentioned that “GP” received an offer too good to refuse. Beyond the sporting challenge, Lambiase is reportedly set to receive a lucrative package that guarantees security for his family as well.
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Adrian Newey Aston Martin regret revealed
It has been claimed that Adrian Newey may be regretting becoming team principal of Aston Martin.
Newey's whole F1 career has previously been as an elite designer, bringing championships to Williams, McLaren and Red Bull but has run into issues in his first year as boss of the struggling Aston Martin team.
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Mick Schumacher IndyCar nightmare after crashing at the same place TWICE
Mick Schumacher's IndyCar race weekend at Long Beach has seen him end up in the barriers, not once but twice at the same place.
The former Haas F1 driver completed his switch to American open wheel racing in 2026, announced as part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, and has thus far contested the opening four rounds of the season.
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Mercedes F1 mechanics punish cheeky Kimi Antonelli with brutal prank
Kimi Antonelli is now a two-time grand prix winner and in the lead of the drivers' standings, but that doesn't mean he's immune from a Mercedes prank.
We've all sprouted a few extra grey hairs since then, but all the way back at the Japanese Grand Prix, Antonelli managed to rescue a poor start (thanks, safety car) and take his second race victory.
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