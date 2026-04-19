Mercedes F1 mechanics punish cheeky Kimi Antonelli with brutal prank

He may be a two-time grand prix winner, but that won't change a thing

Kimi Antonelli is now a two-time grand prix winner and in the lead of the drivers' standings, but that doesn't mean he's immune from a Mercedes prank.

We've all sprouted a few extra grey hairs since then, but all the way back at the Japanese Grand Prix, Antonelli managed to rescue a poor start (thanks, safety car) and take his second race victory.

In doing so, he has now surpassed team-mate George Russell and leads the drivers' championship by nine points, with the British driver been called upon to assert his dominance at Mercedes lest his younger team-mate gain any further confidence.

Article continues under video

However, there's at least some members of the Mercedes team keeping Antonelli humble, with the mechanics in his side of the garage playing a prank on the Italian.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship

Mercedes mechanics get their revenge

In a video posted to social media, Antonelli couldn't resist leaving the garage in his Mercedes with a little flair and drifted as he drove out.

By doing so, however, Antonelli left behind tyre marks in his wake, with the mechanics immediately tasked with wiping these away from the squeaky clean floor with some rags.

Antonelli was not to get away with it, with the mechanics plotting their revenge by stuffing the dirty rags in the Italian's apparel, from his jacket to his cap.

When the 19-year-old returned to the garage and jumped out of the car he was greeted by the prank, and forced to remove the rags by one-by-one, astutely informing the camera it 'smells like brake cleaner'.

READ MORE: Billionaire Aston Martin F1 boss Lawrence Stroll under fire for 'lack of patience'

Related