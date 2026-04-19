Andrea Stella has admitted that Gianpiero Lambiase's arrival will have a massive impact on the way McLaren operate in the future.

Last week it was confirmed that Lambiase will be joining McLaren in 2028. Max Verstappen mentioned that “GP” received an offer too good to refuse. Beyond the sporting challenge, Lambiase is reportedly set to receive a lucrative package that guarantees security for his family as well.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman now faces the task of finding a new race engineer as Lambiase takes on responsibilities along McLaren’s pit wall for the next two seasons.

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Stella is thrilled about securing Lambiase. The Italian believes this move underlines just how attractive McLaren has become in recent years.

Stella also explained the upcoming role for the current race engineer for Verstappen.

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Stella: 'McLaren attractive for top talent'

In an interview on the team’s website, Stella said bringing Gianpiero on board reaffirms McLaren’s new status.

“Gianpiero’s arrival will add a great amount of expertise and potential to the team for the long term,” he explained.

"At the same time, it is further confirmation of how attractive McLaren has become to the best talents in Formula 1. This credibility we have gained is the result of the hard work done by all men and women who have worked at McLaren over recent years to build a culture that allows people to grow and contribute to the common goal, in a healthy and enjoyable environment.

"On top of McLaren’s results on the track and the team’s ethos perceived in the right way from the outside, I am convinced contributed to Gianpiero deciding to join us.

Lambiase’s role at McLaren

At McLaren, Lambiase will assume the role of chief racing officer. In this capacity, the Italian-British engineer will lead on-track operations, a responsibility currently managed in large part by Stella himself.

With his arrival, Stella plans to shift his focus toward steering the strategic direction of the team, while Lambiase handles the sporting and operational aspects. In his new role, Lambiase will report directly to Stella.

Stella aims to eliminate dual roles

Reflecting on the changes, Stella commented, “Gianpiero’s arrival is the classic icing on a cake that already has all the right ingredients in the first place. For me, he will be a key support, filling the role of chief racing officer, a position I currently hold alongside my role as team principal. Together with Zak, we have always worked over the past three years to ensure the continuity over the long term in terms of leadership and expertise”

He continued: “The role of Team Principal has also become more complex. Zak and I have built a flat team structure, in which it is essential to ensure all leaders are properly empowered, but at the same time, we must guarantee there is always the necessary level of long-term support. It goes without saying that, with this approach, the dual role I currently hold could not be sustainable in the long run."

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