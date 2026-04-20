One star is no longer aspiring towards Formula 1 in its current guise

A McLaren star has put their dream of competing in F1 behind them after delivering a brutal takedown of the new rules and regulations.

The 2026 cars have been unpopular with fans and drivers alike, from Max Verstappen's 'anti-racing' comments to the widespread sentiments that the way of racing has become artificial.

One leading driver in IndyCar has become the latest to criticise the new cars, with McLaren star Pato O'Ward voicing his opinion. The Mexican driver serves as McLaren F1 team's reserve driver and has competed in five sessions for the team, alongside winning nine races across his IndyCar career.

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However, O'Ward's dream of racing in Formula 1 is now a thing of the past and he claims that the new technical regulations have made the cars too artificial, comparing modern racing to the video game Mario Kart.

O'Ward's change of heart is largely due to the new engine regulations implemented at the start of this season. The balance between the combustion engine and electric power has shifted to an almost equal 50/50 split, with drivers now relying on an 'Overtake Mode' that provides extra boost during overtaking manoeuvres.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull

O'Ward criticises F1

For O’Ward, these changes are the main reason he has decided to adjust his ambitions, and in an interview with FOX Deportes, he explained that his initial attraction to F1 was all about the pure engineering marvels behind the cars.

He said: "The hunger I had to reach Formula 1 wasn’t about fame or money, it was because the cars were truly impressive. Driving them was something special.

"Every year, the sport changes even more. Honestly, the new Formula 1 cars and what the series has become are a mistake. When you look at them, they just feel manufactured."

O’Ward also criticised how overtaking now relies so heavily on energy management and electronic boosts. He added: "I don’t want to press a button to artificially pass someone. This isn’t Mario Kart, we’re here to race.

"I have no desire to be part of that world. I believe IndyCar is currently the best series for a driver who truly wants to race. Formula 1 has turned into an artificial show, and frankly, it no longer appeals to me."

While O’Ward shuts the door on F1, his former IndyCar rival Colton Herta is heading in the opposite direction. The American is competing in Formula 2 this season to gather the final five points needed for his super license to race in F1, and he hopes that strong performances in F2 and four scheduled test sessions with Cadillac will help him secure a permanent seat next season.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss breaks silence on 'signing Ferrari pre-contract'

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