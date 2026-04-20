McLaren star quits F1 dream with brutal exit statement: 'It's not Mario Kart we're racing here'
McLaren star quits F1 dream with brutal exit statement: 'It's not Mario Kart we're racing here'
One star is no longer aspiring towards Formula 1 in its current guise
A McLaren star has put their dream of competing in F1 behind them after delivering a brutal takedown of the new rules and regulations.
The 2026 cars have been unpopular with fans and drivers alike, from Max Verstappen's 'anti-racing' comments to the widespread sentiments that the way of racing has become artificial.
One leading driver in IndyCar has become the latest to criticise the new cars, with McLaren star Pato O'Ward voicing his opinion. The Mexican driver serves as McLaren F1 team's reserve driver and has competed in five sessions for the team, alongside winning nine races across his IndyCar career.
However, O'Ward's dream of racing in Formula 1 is now a thing of the past and he claims that the new technical regulations have made the cars too artificial, comparing modern racing to the video game Mario Kart.
O'Ward's change of heart is largely due to the new engine regulations implemented at the start of this season. The balance between the combustion engine and electric power has shifted to an almost equal 50/50 split, with drivers now relying on an 'Overtake Mode' that provides extra boost during overtaking manoeuvres.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss admits 'dual role unsustainable' after Lambiase arrival from Red Bull
O'Ward criticises F1
For O’Ward, these changes are the main reason he has decided to adjust his ambitions, and in an interview with FOX Deportes, he explained that his initial attraction to F1 was all about the pure engineering marvels behind the cars.
He said: "The hunger I had to reach Formula 1 wasn’t about fame or money, it was because the cars were truly impressive. Driving them was something special.
"Every year, the sport changes even more. Honestly, the new Formula 1 cars and what the series has become are a mistake. When you look at them, they just feel manufactured."
O’Ward also criticised how overtaking now relies so heavily on energy management and electronic boosts. He added: "I don’t want to press a button to artificially pass someone. This isn’t Mario Kart, we’re here to race.
"I have no desire to be part of that world. I believe IndyCar is currently the best series for a driver who truly wants to race. Formula 1 has turned into an artificial show, and frankly, it no longer appeals to me."
While O’Ward shuts the door on F1, his former IndyCar rival Colton Herta is heading in the opposite direction. The American is competing in Formula 2 this season to gather the final five points needed for his super license to race in F1, and he hopes that strong performances in F2 and four scheduled test sessions with Cadillac will help him secure a permanent seat next season.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss breaks silence on 'signing Ferrari pre-contract'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian hard-launch relationship with romantic Malibu date night
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
McLaren star quits F1 dream with brutal exit statement: 'It's not Mario Kart we're racing here'
Max Verstappen earns $70m per year tax free, but F1 drivers are still underpaid
FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
George Russell speaks out on Max Verstappen F1 retirement: 'He's got nothing left to achieve'
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo makes Coachella cameo in surprising F1 link-up
- 50 minutes ago
McLaren star quits F1 dream with brutal exit statement: 'It's not Mario Kart we're racing here'
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen earns $70m per year tax free, but F1 drivers are still underpaid
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian hard-launch relationship with romantic Malibu date night
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
- Today 18:44
FIA President Ben Sulayem confirms change to F1 rules following complaints
- Today 18:02
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- 5 april