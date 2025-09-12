McLaren star set to replace Norris or Piastri after Italy test

McLaren have handed a test to IndyCar star Pato O'Ward, as he gets ready to step into the MCL39 in an official F1 session.

With the IndyCar season having finished, McLaren's reserve driver has more time on his hands to help the F1 team, and he will be taking part in FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix next month.

O'Ward will jump into the car in place of either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri as part of the FIA's rookie driver rule, which states that a rookie must be run in each of a team's cars at least twice per season.

It means that one of the championship rivals will be behind heading into that weekend having missed a practice session, as happened to Piastri at the Italian GP when Alex Dunne took part in FP1.

Now, in preparation for his run in the MCL39, O'Ward has completed a test around the Imola circuit in Italy, fresh off the back of the team's double podium in the country last weekend which edged them closer to constructors' championship success.

In a post on Instagram, O'Ward revealed the news, saying: "F1 testing in Italiaaaa, what's not to love. Thanks @mclaren can’t wait to jump back in it during Mexico GP weekend."

McLaren's driver battle

O'Ward's job in front of his home fans at the Mexican GP will be to help the team to find the right setup ahead of the rest of the weekend, and he will be hoping to help Norris and Piastri as much as possible.

The championship battle between the pair has been mightily close all season long, but Piastri is currently 31 points ahead following Norris' DNF at the Dutch GP.

There are three more grands prix between now and Mexico, and the championship battle could well have been put to bed by Piastri by that stage of the season.

Alternatively, a couple of Norris wins will start to make the points difference close again, meaning the Mexican GP could be the start of a thrilling finale between the two McLaren team-mates.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari pain as F1 team announce new signing

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hit with Ferrari loss after Italian GP penalty

Related