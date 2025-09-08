The final classification for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix has been announced in an official FIA statement.

With a couple of late penalties being added, and a McLaren strategy mistake causing chaos, the race at Monza had a dramatic ending.

Max Verstappen cut through it all to claim a commanding victory, just his third race win of the season.

Behind him, championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third respectively, but only after being asked to swap positions in the closing laps after a poor McLaren pit stop had allowed Piastri to undercut Norris.

It means that Piastri's championship lead has been cut down to 32 points, while Verstappen is still lurking in third in the drivers' championship, 94 points behind Piastri.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton managed to recover from a penalty carried over from the Dutch GP to finish sixth having started 10th, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was given a late penalty in finishing ninth.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Italian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

F1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

* - Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second penalty for driving erratically. ** - Ollie Bearman was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:20.901 on Lap 53

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

