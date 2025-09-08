close global

Max Verstappen at Monza

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen at Monza

The final classification for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix has been announced in an official FIA statement.

With a couple of late penalties being added, and a McLaren strategy mistake causing chaos, the race at Monza had a dramatic ending.

Max Verstappen cut through it all to claim a commanding victory, just his third race win of the season.

Behind him, championship rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third respectively, but only after being asked to swap positions in the closing laps after a poor McLaren pit stop had allowed Piastri to undercut Norris.

It means that Piastri's championship lead has been cut down to 32 points, while Verstappen is still lurking in third in the drivers' championship, 94 points behind Piastri.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton managed to recover from a penalty carried over from the Dutch GP to finish sixth having started 10th, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was given a late penalty in finishing ninth.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Italian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

F1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:13.23
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+19.207s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+21.351s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+25.624s
5George RussellMercedes+32.881s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+37.449s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+50.537s
8Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+58.484s
9*Kimi AntonelliMercedes+59.762s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+63.891s
11Carlos SainzWilliams+64.469s
12**Oliver BearmanHaas+79.288s
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+80.701s
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+82.351s
15Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
DNFFernando AlonsoAston Martin28 LAPS
DNFNico HulkenbergKick Sauber53 LAPS

* - Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second penalty for driving erratically. ** - Ollie Bearman was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:20.901 on Lap 53

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen snatches Italian GP win after late McLaren drama

READ MORE: Hamilton trolled by F1 fans after Verstappen retort

