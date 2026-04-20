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Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB, Visa, RB, Singapore, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo makes Coachella cameo in surprising F1 link-up

Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB, Visa, RB, Singapore, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Daniel Ricciardo makes Coachella cameo in surprising F1 link-up

Daniel Ricciardo made a surprise cameo at the iconic music festival

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Like an Aussie driver whack-a-mole, former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo always pops up when you least expect him, and this time it was at Coachella.

The iconic music festival, set to the backdrop of the Empire Polo Club in California, concluded on Sunday after sell out performances from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Justin Bieber.

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton graced the first weekend of the festival with long-suspected beau Kim Kardashian, who both attended the Bieber set together in one of their many relationship hard-launches (it's all very confusing).

But elsewhere at the festival, on the second weekend, there were two additional F1 names, whose link up recently became apparent on social media.

READ MORE: Billionaire Aston Martin F1 boss Lawrence Stroll under fire for 'lack of patience'

Ricciardo and Bottas reunite

Ricciardo was pictured alongside Cadillac F1 star and heir to his good vibes throne, Valtteri Bottas, with the pair having last shared the grid together in 2024.

A video was shared on Bottas' 'Insta-husband' Paul Ripke's and his partner Tiffany Cromwell's respective Instagram stories, of the Finn in cowboy garb (what else?) and Ricciardo waving at the camera.

The video was set to the Katy Perry song 'The One That Got Away' in a deliciously millennial boomerang style, much missed in the hyper-perfect era the internet currently finds itself in.

A second picture was also posted, this time in the day, of the pair together at the festival with one user on X referring to their reunion as 'UncChella'.

READ MORE: Wolff reacts to Hamilton and Kardashian relationship

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F1 Daniel Ricciardo Valtteri Bottas

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