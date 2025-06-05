Max Verstappen 'would like to miss' Silverstone as race ban for British GP looms

Former F1 driver Jan Lammers has suggested that Max Verstappen 'would like to miss' the British Grand Prix later this summer, as the four-time champion edges closer to a race ban.

Verstappen's controversial move on George Russell at the Spanish GP not only landed him a 10-second time penalty, but it also led to three penalty points being added to his superlicence, after appearing to intentionally drive in to Russell.

The Dutchman has received plenty of criticism from British media for the move, as well as Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who described it as a 'misjudgment'.

Verstappen's three penalty points picked up in Spain mean that he now has accumulated 11 across the last 12 months, with 12 the threshold for a standard one-race ban from the sport.

The first of Verstappen's penalty points don't expire until June 30, meaning he has to go two races without picking up another point, the Canadian and Austrian Grands Prix respectively.

If, however, Verstappen were to pick up a penalty point in Austria, then he would be forced to miss the British GP, a race that he has only won once in his career.

Lammers, who is also the Dutch GP sporting director, has suggested that this wouldn't frustrate Verstappen too much, with there being no love lost between Verstappen and British F1 fans.

"We have the British Grand Prix soon," Lammers told Ziggo Sport's Race Cafe. "Well, then it would be theatre again if Max goes there.

"So if he has to miss a race, then I think he would like to miss Silverstone."

How real is the threat of a Max Verstappen ban?

Verstappen is going to have to avoid anymore penalties in the next two races in order to avoid a ban from F1, something that with his driving style may be difficult to do.

The Dutchman is known for racing right on the very edge, which is partly why he has been so successful in his career, claiming 65 race victories and four world championships.

Verstappen's 10-second time penalty given to him at the Spanish GP was extremely damaging to his hopes of claiming a fifth consecutive world drivers' title, and he now sits 49 points behind leader Oscar Piastri.

However, a race ban would all but end his chances, especially if Piastri and Lando Norris managed to achieve top-three finishes while the Dutchman was away from the track.

