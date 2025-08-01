F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges
Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, was left seething after an awkward interview on Sky Sports F1 last weekend, according to Dutch racer Jeroen Bleekemolen.
Red Bull SPLIT emerges as pressure piles on key driver issue
A new issue appears to be brewing at Red Bull as F1 advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Laurent Mekies were left split over their opinion of one driver at Spa.
Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has at long last put an end to speculation over his Red Bull future.
Sky F1 star admits they don't watch races 'at all'
A member of the Sky Sports broadcasting team has made the somewhat surprising admission that they do not watch F1 races during a grand prix weekend.
Lewis Hamilton restores faith in Ferrari ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton says both he and and the team have been given a much-needed confidence boost ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
