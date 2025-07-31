Sky F1 star admits they don't watch races 'at all'

A member of the Sky Sports broadcasting team has made the somewhat surprising admission that they do not watch F1 races during a grand prix weekend.

Ted Kravitz has become a staple of Sky's F1 race coverage since the UK broadcaster acquired the rights to the pinnacle of motorsport in 2012, with his iconic 'Ted's notebook' segments a highlight for many fans at each championship round he hosts them.

But ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Kravitz made a surprise reveal when asked in a Q&A fan session whether he watches the race from a single spot when at a track with Sky or if he gets to roam freely around the circuit.

In a video posted by Sky Sports F1 on social media platform 'X', Kravitz replied: "Well unless there's a big screen on the other side of the pit lane, I don't see the race at all, really until I get home and watch it on a Monday morning.

"I'll listen to it in my ears, I'll tell the commentators what's happening in the pit lane, but oftentimes I can't watch the race because there isn't a TV screen where I'm standing."

Ted Kravitz provides coverage for F1 fans around the globe as a pit-lane reporter

Will Ted Kravitz be at the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Kravitz's quirky delivery and pit-lane reporting are both vital elements of Sky's F1 coverage that fans have grown to love over the years.

For the final round ahead of F1's summer break however, the 51-year-old will not be in the paddock at all, revealing during last weekend's Spa notebook that he would be absent from the race in Hungary.

"I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors."

"So the notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September, but I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza," said Kravitz, signing off his notebook at the Belgian GP last time out.

