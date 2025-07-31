Sky F1 star admits they don't watch races 'at all'
Sky F1 star admits they don't watch races 'at all'
A member of the Sky Sports broadcasting team has made the somewhat surprising admission that they do not watch F1 races during a grand prix weekend.
Ted Kravitz has become a staple of Sky's F1 race coverage since the UK broadcaster acquired the rights to the pinnacle of motorsport in 2012, with his iconic 'Ted's notebook' segments a highlight for many fans at each championship round he hosts them.
But ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Kravitz made a surprise reveal when asked in a Q&A fan session whether he watches the race from a single spot when at a track with Sky or if he gets to roam freely around the circuit.
In a video posted by Sky Sports F1 on social media platform 'X', Kravitz replied: "Well unless there's a big screen on the other side of the pit lane, I don't see the race at all, really until I get home and watch it on a Monday morning.
"I'll listen to it in my ears, I'll tell the commentators what's happening in the pit lane, but oftentimes I can't watch the race because there isn't a TV screen where I'm standing."
Will Ted Kravitz be at the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Kravitz's quirky delivery and pit-lane reporting are both vital elements of Sky's F1 coverage that fans have grown to love over the years.
For the final round ahead of F1's summer break however, the 51-year-old will not be in the paddock at all, revealing during last weekend's Spa notebook that he would be absent from the race in Hungary.
"I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors."
"So the notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September, but I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza," said Kravitz, signing off his notebook at the Belgian GP last time out.
Ted Kravitz on why he can't watch an F1 race from the pit lane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RS8uROHQH2— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 31, 2025
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christian Horner shares epic Oasis footage as axed Red Bull chief makes public appearance
- 52 minutes ago
Sky F1 star admits they don't watch races 'at all'
- 1 hour ago
F1 deal including McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes activated ahead of Hungarian GP
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton restores faith in Ferrari ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen set for Red Bull change at Hungarian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton gets clarity at Ferrari as multi-year contract issued
- Today 18:57
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july