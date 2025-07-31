Neither Max Verstappen or any other members of Red Bull F1 team have been summoned to the FIA's press conferences ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was rather vocal about his criticisms of how the Belgian Grand Prix was managed after wet weather led to the Belgian GP being delayed by nearly 80 minutes last Sunday.

The 13th round of the 2025 campaign officially restarted at 4:20pm local time (CEST) with Verstappen and his F1 rivals returning to the track under a safety car restart, much to the 27-year-old's dislike.

Speaking on the controversial decision, Verstappen said: "I just find it is a bit of a shame for everyone. You will never see these classic kind of wet races anymore."

But it seems fans will not get the chance to hear the Dutchman elaborate further on the matter in the FIA's official press conference on Thursday as drivers field questions from the media ahead of the final race weekend before the summer shutdown in August.

Max Verstappen has not been selected for the FIA's scheduled press conferences in Hungary

Hungarian GP press conference schedule confirmed

As part of each F1 race weekend, the FIA schedule press conferences where the media get the chance to present any questions they may have for the stars of the grid.

Saturday and Sunday's sessions feature the top three drivers from each event and therefore, cannot be summoned ahead of time. However, three scheduled press conferences take place on Thursday and Friday ahead of the weekend's action, with the former dedicated to the drivers and the latter the team principals.

This weekend in Budapest, the attention will instead shift to Red Bull's junior outfit Racing Bulls, with driver Liam Lawson selected for the second drivers' press conference on Thursday, 31 July.

Newly promoted Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has also been highlighted in the FIA's scheduled media session on Friday, where he will face questions for the first time about his role in the recent reshuffle of leadership in the Red Bull family following Christian Horner's sacking.

For Friday's session, Permane has been called upon to attend his first press conference as Racing Bulls boss, where he will be joined by McLaren principal Andrea Stella and Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola, in a week where F1's tyre provider are also running a 2026 tyre development test.

Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri are the drivers speaking first on Thursday, followed by Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll who will join Lawson in the later afternoon session.

Press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 13:30 Pierre Gasly Alpine Esteban Ocon Haas Oscar Piastri McLaren

Thursday 14:00 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Lance Stroll Aston Martin Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

Friday 14:30 Andrea Stella McLaren Mario Isola Pirelli Alan Permane Racing Bulls

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related