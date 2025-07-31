Red Bull SPLIT emerges as pressure piles on key driver issue

A new issue appears to be brewing at Red Bull as F1 advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Laurent Mekies were left split over their opinion of one driver at Spa.

The Belgian Grand Prix brought a mixed bag of results for the Frenchman's first race at the helm last weekend, with Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen securing a victory in the sprint.

Such success could not be replicated in Sunday's main event however, with the reigning champion only managing a P4 finish, nine places ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese racer started up in P7 for the 13th round of the 2025 campaign, but then pitted for slick tyres later than Verstappen, who had done so on lap 12.

The move cost Tsunoda his track position and left him stuck behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, with the move ultimately destroying his chances of returning to the top 10 by the time the chequered flag was waved.

Speaking after Sunday's race, newly appointed Red Bull boss Mekies took the blame for the questionable strategy, saying: "It was our mistake... we wanted to pit him on the same lap as Max, and everything was ready, the crew was out, everything was ready to get both cars, and we simply called him too late.

"So it's on us, unfortunately. And one lap made a big difference today – so he lost, I think, three or four positions, which ultimately stopped his fight for the points."

Marko and Mekies clash on Tsunoda verdict

Ever the straight-talking member of the team, Marko hardly echoed Mekies' support of Tsunoda, instead dismissing the issue by telling the media: "Yes, there was a miscommunication and then his speed was also not good," when assessing Tsunoda's Spa struggles.

The Austrian's reaction is telling of a disagreement over Tsunoda which could prove an issue at the team in future should Mekies continue to side with the 25-year-old and not Marko.

Mekies and Tsunoda have a strong history having worked together at Red Bull's junior outfit, with the Japanese star racing under the Frenchman's leadership throughout 2023 and 2024.

The duo both began their 2025 campaign at Racing Bulls where Tsunoda was looking forward to a positive year on track before being thrust into the seat at the main team alongside Verstappen just two races in.

Upon hearing the news that Mekies would be replacing Christian Horner with immediate effect earlier this month, it was clear that Tsunoda felt relief knowing a familiar face would be joining the team, with Mekies' support fundamental in boosting Tsunoda's confidence amid a disappointing season so far.

When the time comes to evaluate the young star's future with the outfit however, Mekies and Marko could find themselves in another disagreement over their approach to Tsunoda, with the Austrian having constantly criticised the capabilities of Red Bull's second driver so far this season.

