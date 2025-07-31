Lewis Hamilton restores faith in Ferrari ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton says both he and and the team have been given a much-needed confidence boost ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
The 40-year-old suffered elimination in Q1 at Spa last time out, but managed to put that disappointment behind him on race day by storming up the field to finish seventh and pick up some points.
Despite that result, Hamilton admitted it was a weekend he was eager to forget as his attention immediately turned towards the upcoming race at the Hungaroring.
And ahead of Round 14, the seven-time world champion took to Instagram to reveal he was in a positive frame of mind.
"Pit lane to P7," he wrote. "We were faced with some difficult moments so to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest.
"Big thanks to everyone at the track for the massive effort, and the team back at Maranello for their continued hard work.
"This upgrade is a really positive step forward and I’m excited to explore it more next week. Now time to build momentum from here."
Hamilton gears up for Hungaroring
While Hamilton's time in Belgium ended on a high, there was no doubt plenty of frustration having extended his run of races without securing a podium finish for Ferrari.
The Brit arrived with much fanfare following his blockbuster move from Mercedes during the off-season, but has struggled to meet his own lofty expectations.
He currently occupies sixth in the drivers' standings, 30 points behind Scuderia team-mate Charles Leclerc.
And with his chances of adding an eighth drivers' trophy to his collection put on hold for another year, Hamilton has admitted he is already looking ahead to next season when a host of regulation changes sweep the sport.
