F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix
F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix
A huge crash for two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso brought out a safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.
Alonso was running in the midfield hoping for a points-scoring finish, but spun on the tricky wet track taking himself out of the race.
The Spaniard lost control of his Aston Martin heading between turns five and six, just clipping the wet kerb which sent him spinning into the barriers.
He became the fourth driver to retire from the race following crashes in the chaotic conditions at a thrilling season-opener in Melbourne.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Australian Grand Prix
F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix
- 8 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix
Safety car deployed after HUGE F1 crash in Melbourne
- 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix
Australian GP start DELAYED after Red Bull star crashes
- 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix: Carlos Sainz in shocking crash BEHIND safety car
- 8 minutes ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion
- 28 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix
F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast - teams braced for chaotic conditions in Melbourne
- 1 hour ago