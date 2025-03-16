F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix

A huge crash for two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso brought out a safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.

Alonso was running in the midfield hoping for a points-scoring finish, but spun on the tricky wet track taking himself out of the race.

The Spaniard lost control of his Aston Martin heading between turns five and six, just clipping the wet kerb which sent him spinning into the barriers.

He became the fourth driver to retire from the race following crashes in the chaotic conditions at a thrilling season-opener in Melbourne.

More to follow...

