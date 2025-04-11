New driver lineup confirmed as SIX F1 drivers replaced for Bahrain GP session

A new Formula 1 driver lineup is to be expected for the first practice session at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix following an array of changes across the grid.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the FIA confirmed a number of rule changes ahead of the season-opening round in Australia, including the removal of the fastest lap point.

Another element of the new rules should have a positive impact on the future careers of less experienced racing talent, with each F1 team now required to field a rookie driver in both of their cars at least twice, for a total minimum of four sessions throughout the season.

As the destination for 2025 pre-season testing, many of the grid's experienced talents will not be impacted if they miss a session at the Bahrain International Circuit, given the extensive tests they performed behind the wheel back in February.

As a result, six rookie drivers will be replacing full-time F1 drivers, including four-time champion Max Verstappen, with those selected taking a backseat for FP1 on Friday.

Which drivers are being replaced for FP1 at 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Following victory at Suzuka last time out, Verstappen will sit out of the first session of the weekend, with Japanese racer Ayumu Iwasa instead stepping into the No. 1 car to join compatriot Yuki Tsunoda in representing Red Bull out on track.

Christian Horner's outfit aren't the only top team looking to capitalise on the opportunity to field a young driver in Bahrain, with Ferrari also swapping out Charles Leclerc for academy driver Dino Beganovic and Mercedes choosing to replace George Russell with one of their reserve drivers Frederik Vesti.

Further down the grid, Aston Martin have chosen to give seasoned reserve driver and 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich another chance behind the wheel of Fernando Alonso's machinery, with the two-time champion stepping out of the car for the first session of the weekend.

Williams and Haas round off the six driver changes for FP1, with the Grove-based outfit opting to sideline Carlos Sainz in favour of a member of the Williams Driver Academy, Luke Browning.

Haas have swept in to recruit Ryo Hirakawa from Alpine's long list of reserve drivers, with the 31-year-old set to step into Ollie Bearman's VF-25 on Friday fresh off the back of his first and only appearance for Alpine last time out in FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

FP1 Driver Replacing Team Ayumu Iwasa Max Verstappen Red Bull Frederik Vesti George Russell Mercedes Dino Beganovic Charles Leclerc Ferrari Felipe Drugovich Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Luke Browning Carlos Sainz Williams Ryo Hirakawa Ollie Bearman Haas

Rookies' delight at extra opportunities in 2025 rule change

The 2025 season saw four rookies thrown into full-time F1 seats for the first time, with Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Kimi Antonelli and Gabriel Bortoleto all lining up alongside experienced team-mates.

However, off the track, a number of youngsters have taken up reserve driver roles with teams, including Paul Aron at Alpine and Arthur Leclerc at Ferrari.

F1 rookies behind the scenes within teams have now been given a huge boost in 2025, with double the amount of running time. Previously, teams had to field a rookie in each of their cars at least once during practice sessions throughout a season, but that has increased to twice per car.

By the official FIA definition, a rookie is a driver who has taken part in two or less F1 races during their racing career, meaning Alpine star Franco Colapinto will not count as a rookie run for the Enstone outfit should they wish to swap him in for either Jack Doohan or Pierre Gasly during a practice session this year.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren announce iconic return as British driver ABSENT at Bahrain Grand Prix

Related