Alpine chief issues driver statement amid Jack Doohan replacement rumours

The team principal of Alpine Formula 1 team has issued a response to persisting rumours that driver Jack Doohan could be replaced in the near future.

Oliver Oakes has represented the Enstone-based outfit as team boss since former chief Bruno Famin left the role during the 2024 season's summer break, and following another disappointing weekend for their newest driver, the 37-year-old spoke out over rumours of his potential replacement.

Speaking to Sky Germany following a huge crash for the Aussie racer during practice at Suzuka, Oakes avoided ruling out the option to conduct a mid-season driver swap with Doohan.

"There’s a little bit of noise that’s for sure, but he’s been doing a very good job," the Alpine boss responded when questioned over the 22-year-old's future with the team.

"Honestly he’s just keeping his head down, doing his job, focusing on himself, obviously there is a lot of noise out there about Franco [Colapinto], I think we saw that last weekend with the Red Bull car as well so I think we’re just quite happy to see him do a good job at the moment."

Will Alpine retain Jack Doohan for the full 2025 season?

Red Bull have led the way in F1 this season for conducting bold driver changes, with Christian Horner's outfit opting to demote Liam Lawson back down to Racing Bulls after just two race weekends, handing Yuki Tsunoda a well-earned promotion instead ahead of last weekend.

While all eyes were on Tsunoda and Lawson, it was Doohan who remained a frequent topic of conversation after being involved in a huge crash almost instantly after taking to the track in FP2, his first outing in the Alpine in Japan, with driver error eventually being confirmed as the reason for the incident.

Doohan missed FP1 earlier on the Friday as Alpine chose to field one of their four reserve drivers Ryo Hirakawa behind the wheel instead, with Doohan going on to finish P15 in Sunday's main race. Hirakawa has since departed the team for Haas.

Another of Alpine's reserve drivers, Franco Colapinto, recently confirmed that he is focusing on his future with the team, declaring that he is determined to grasp an opportunity to return to the main grid should the opportunity to replace Doohan or his team-mate Pierre Gasly arise.

Despite Oakes being chosen as Famin's replacement, it is often Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore who discusses driver contracts.

In the past, the controversial Italian businessman has made his affection for reserve driver Colapinto clear, immediately hailing the young talent after signing him from within Williams' ranks.

