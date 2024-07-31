close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

Anujit Vijayakumar
Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

A pivotal member of Mercedes' technical staff has disclosed how the eight-time world champions delivered Lewis Hamilton's recent success.

Mercedes have been on a roll over the course of the past six races, starting from the Canadian Grand Prix where George Russell claimed a podium place as he finished third, all the way to this past weekend's well-executed strategy, which saw the Silver Arrows initially capture one-two, before Russell's devastating disqualification.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari pushing to fix MAJOR Hamilton problem as 'secret' revealed

READ MORE: Marko insistent on Red Bull reshuffle despite Horner backing F1 star

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has now revealed that he believes his side's recent success is down to setting 'ambitious targets' and their unwavering commitment to attaining tangible results.

Mercedes have been in fine form of late
Lewis Hamilton (L) and George Russell (R)

Hamilton's recipe for success unveiled

The victory at Spa saw Hamilton pick up his second win of the season, following the 39-year-old's stunning drive at Silverstone earlier this month. It earned the Brit his first triumph, since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, a staggering 945 day drought.

Shovlin pointed out that this is accredited to the team's desire to win, despite knowing where their car stands, as opposed to the Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

"I wouldn’t say we’ve been surprised by it [the upturn in performance]. We set ourselves some very ambitious performance targets to make sure we were competitive," Shovlin explained to Motorsport Week.

“Competitive enough to qualify on pole and win races by the end of the year. And then we put in some ambitious plans to sort of meet that in stages with various updates."

Andrew Shovlin with Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes garage

Shovlin went on to heap praise on his team's efforts to ensure that these targets were attained, as Mercedes look to climb back up to the top.

“What has been brilliant to see is just how well the whole organisation has responded to that challenge to try and get us back towards the front. And what we have done has delivered.

“It’s nice when you’re in a situation where all your update kits, all the mechanical changes that we’ve made to the car have done what we hoped for.

“And it’s reassuring that we’re sort of seeing that slow and steady move back towards the front."

READ MORE: Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari George Russell Canadian Grand Prix
Ferrari pushing to fix MAJOR Hamilton problem
Latest F1 News

Ferrari pushing to fix MAJOR Hamilton problem

  • Today 09:12
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
Latest F1 News

Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success

  • Yesterday 20:35

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion admits FRUSTRATION over 2024 struggles

  • 1 hour ago
Alpine

Who is Oliver Oakes? Everything you need to know about Alpine F1's new team principal

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari pushing to fix MAJOR Hamilton problem as 'secret' revealed

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Rising F1 star dubbed 'future WORLD CHAMPION' by new team-mate

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull facing major problem F1 champions ignored for YEARS

  • Today 12:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x