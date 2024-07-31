Mercedes chief reveals key to SHOCK Hamilton victories

A pivotal member of Mercedes' technical staff has disclosed how the eight-time world champions delivered Lewis Hamilton's recent success.

Mercedes have been on a roll over the course of the past six races, starting from the Canadian Grand Prix where George Russell claimed a podium place as he finished third, all the way to this past weekend's well-executed strategy, which saw the Silver Arrows initially capture one-two, before Russell's devastating disqualification.

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has now revealed that he believes his side's recent success is down to setting 'ambitious targets' and their unwavering commitment to attaining tangible results.

Mercedes have been in fine form of late

Lewis Hamilton (L) and George Russell (R)

Hamilton's recipe for success unveiled

The victory at Spa saw Hamilton pick up his second win of the season, following the 39-year-old's stunning drive at Silverstone earlier this month. It earned the Brit his first triumph, since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, a staggering 945 day drought.

Shovlin pointed out that this is accredited to the team's desire to win, despite knowing where their car stands, as opposed to the Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

"I wouldn’t say we’ve been surprised by it [the upturn in performance]. We set ourselves some very ambitious performance targets to make sure we were competitive," Shovlin explained to Motorsport Week.

“Competitive enough to qualify on pole and win races by the end of the year. And then we put in some ambitious plans to sort of meet that in stages with various updates."

Andrew Shovlin with Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes garage

Shovlin went on to heap praise on his team's efforts to ensure that these targets were attained, as Mercedes look to climb back up to the top.

“What has been brilliant to see is just how well the whole organisation has responded to that challenge to try and get us back towards the front. And what we have done has delivered.

“It’s nice when you’re in a situation where all your update kits, all the mechanical changes that we’ve made to the car have done what we hoped for.

“And it’s reassuring that we’re sort of seeing that slow and steady move back towards the front."

