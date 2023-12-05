Historic European race set for a SHOCK move elsewhere

Becky Hart

It looks as if one of the European races on the calendar is heading elsewhere later this decade. The Spanish Grand Prix has been held on the outskirts of Barcelona for many years, but talks have been ongoing for a new location from 2026.

Europe has a long history of hosting F1 races – from the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium to the tight and twisty street circuit in Monaco.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has played host to the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991, with the track also used for many hours of testing over the years.

But according to El Mundo, there have been ongoing discussions to hold a race in Madrid instead – with talks said to be at an advanced stage.

The Madrid event would feature a weekend of off-track activities and events similar to the Miami GP, along with a street circuit that runs through the Valdebebas district, close to Real Madrid's iconic stadium.

Fernando Alonso might want to delay retirement to race at a new Madrid track

Carlos Sainz would be the other home driver if F1 moved to Madrid

All change

As it stands, Barcelona has the rights to host the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026 in a deal signed back in 2021.

But F1 promotors and owners Liberty Media have not been shy in doing what they think is best for the sport – and if they believe Madrid is a better show, history won’t save Barcelona.

One thing they will be keen to avoid though is a repeat of the Valencia debacle, with the 'European Grand Prix' held in the city for a number of years from 2008 onwards, before falling out of use.

It did have one very memorable race in 2012, but other than that, wasn't popular with the fans.

That track wasn't particularly great for overtaking, but if Baku and Las Vegas are anything to go by, F1 has worked out how to make street circuits entertaining.

All of this may be music to the ears of Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari man most likely to still be driving in 2026. As for Fernando Alonso – only time will tell if the veteran will be around to race at a third location on home soil.

Fernando Alonso won on home soil in Valencia for Ferrari

