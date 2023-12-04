Ferrari 'eye up shock Norris move' after Sainz future talk

Shay Rogers

Ferrari are hesitant to hand Carlos Sainz a big contract extension as the team eyes a long-term driver pairing including Lando Norris, according to Italian reports.

Gazzetta Dello Sport have claimed that the Scuderia are at a stalemate in talks with Sainz, who wants a two-year extension.

Instead of retaining him for 2026, Ferrari are keen to keep him until the end of 2025 – just before a new set of regulations and conveniently the same period in which Norris’ McLaren deal ends.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari have been clear admirers of Norris in the past, with the Brit regarded as one of the most consistent performers in the sport ahead of his sixth season.

Lando Norris has been supremely impressive during his time at McLaren

Carlos Sainz will enter his fourth season with Ferrari in 2024

Sainz doubts

With Charles Leclerc keen on remaining at the Scuderia, it looks as though the second seat could be the only one up for grabs before the end of the decade.

For the first time in Formula 1 history, there have been no driver moves over the winter, the 2024 grid remaining the same as it was the season before.

Norris is tied down with McLaren until the end of 2025 at least, and if the British outfit's momentum continues to trend in the right direction, he could be tempted to stay longer.

Next season's Formula 1 grid will remain the same for the first time in the sport's history

However, having been with the team for the entirety of his F1 career, he could be on the lookout for a fresh opportunity at the conclusion of his contract.

Multiple changes are expected before the sweeping changes in 2026, with teams keen to set themselves up for the long term.

If Sainz were to depart Maranello, there could be multiple openings with McLaren, Audi and Red Bull all in need of drivers over the coming years.

