McLaren address Norris' future as Red Bull links continue

Tyler Foster

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:57

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has revealed that "positive conversations" have been held with star driver Lando Norris over a contract extension beyond 2025.

Since bringing a large upgrade package to Silverstone, the Woking-based outfit have improved significantly, a contrast to their struggles at the start of the year.

A run of five podiums in the last seven races has boosted the mood, and they are looking to capitalise on this fervour by tying down Norris to a new deal.

Norris currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings ahead of George Russell and team-mate Oscar Piastri, and has achieved four separate second-place finishes.

Team principal Stella, who was on the sidelines for the Suzuka race weekend, admitted that talks between the McLaren hierarchy and Norris are ongoing.

"We are certainly having conversations with Lando," he said. "These are positive conversations, we are happy with how these discussions are going."

READ MORE: Perez confusion led to X-RATED rant admits F1 rival

Norris appears to be at the centre of a tug of war between McLaren and Red Bull

McLaren or Red Bull?

The 23-year-old's current contract expires at the end of 2025, and it is well known that Red Bull have previously approached him to partner Max Verstappen.

However, with the McLaren team once again showing promise, their upturn in fortunes could be enough to keep the talented youngster beyond his current deal.

Stella explained, though, that in order to sign Norris to an extension, McLaren must continue to give him reason to trust they will deliver upon their promises.

"While as far as the issue of trust is concerned, we try to do the facts," he added.

"We certainly expressed our affection [for Norris] in terms of the 'human' element, as a team you can wish to have with you along the way, especially when the journey is so difficult. But we also need to talk about facts.

"For example, what are the foundations for the future so that we can have confidence in us? With Lando we are doing exactly the same thing, trying to demonstrate as much as possible on the track what we say in words."

READ MORE: Norris uses Verstappen incident to call for 'harsher penalties' in F1