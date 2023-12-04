F1 pundit weighs in on 'dream' Hamilton and Verstappen link-up talks

Sam Cook

Monday 4 December 2023 09:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that it's 'pointless' to argue whether or not seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would be able to beat Max Verstappen in an equal car.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently had fans dreaming of a match-up of the two most successful Formula 1 drivers on the current grid by suggesting that Hamilton's father had contacted him about Sergio Perez's seat with the team.

While Hamilton said that Horner was just 'stirring things', the claim led to discussions about whether the Brit - who is one of only two drivers to have ever won seven world championships - could still match the supreme Verstappen, despite being 38.

The pair shared an almighty title battle in 2021, with Verstappen coming out on top after a controversial end to the season.

Christian Horner recently sparked rumours of a Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen team-up at Red Bull

Christian Horner had suggested that Anthony Hamilton contacted him regarding the future of Sergio Perez

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell signed deals to stay with Mercedes until at least 2025

Hamilton committed to Mercedes

Hamilton signed a contract with his Mercedes team earlier in the season, keeping him with the Brackley-based outfit until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Kravitz believes that this makes any stories of the pair teaming up 'pointless'.

"And so, it's never going to happen, is it? Because Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have said, 'Look, we're not going to have two number ones in a team. It doesn't work.' But we can dream, can't we? We can dream," Kravitz told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

"So that story is largely pointless, in that it's never going to happen, but instructive and interesting, I think, in that Hamilton, even in the autumn of his career, absolutely backs himself to beat Max Verstappen in equal cars."

