Vasseur rues key Ferrari F1 failing and demands improvement

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 December 2023 17:57

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has said that he will remember the amount of missed opportunities for his team as he looks to close the gap to Red Bull next year.

Vasseur endured a mixed first season as the Scuderia's team principal, having won just one race and missed out on second place in the constructors' championship.

This is despite Charles Leclerc securing five pole positions, with Ferrari often resembling the closest challengers to Red Bull's dominance.

While Leclerc has said he is fully behind Vasseur's 'project', strategic errors have not been completely eradicated, leading to a number of costly slip-ups in the points.

Ferrari missed out on second in the constructors' championship after losing out to Mercedes

Charles Leclerc could not convert any of his pole positions into race victories

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Vasseur's future ambition

But now, Vasseur has said that the team will learn from these errors as they move forward into 2024.

"I have the standings in my head minus the problems and generally I think you have ups and downs throughout the season," he told Formule1.

"We certainly gave away more points than our competitors. It's something we have to work on for next year. We have to be more opportunistic and efficient.

"I will definitely remember this.

"It's not about finding an excuse at all. We made this mistake. It's something that needs to be improved. It's obviously a huge number of missed points."

READ MORE: Ferrari boss Vasseur points blame after Sainz shock in Abu Dhabi