F1 team owner addresses rumour of major sale

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 15 January 2024 11:57

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas, has ruled out the possibility of a sale – insisting that they are not in the sport to 'cash out', but to 'race and be competitive'.

Guenther Steiner's shock exit as team principal rocked the world of Formula 1 last week after the charismatic 58-year-old saw his 10-year stint at Haas brought to an end before the start of the 2024 season.

A P10 finish in 2023 – combined with the failure to secure a podium – saw Haas ultimately decide enough was enough from Steiner's time in charge.

READ MORE: Haas F1 reveal key reason for Komatsu replacing Steiner as team principal

With such large-scale change comes speculation – with some suggesting that Haas could now look to sell the F1 team with the likes of Andretti waiting in the wings.

Gene Haas (L) and Guenther Steiner (R)

Haas F1 team principal, Ayao Komatsu

Yet the 71-year-old American team owner has quashed any rumours of a sale after he clarified his stance following a chaotic week at Haas.

Haas denies F1 team sale

“I didn’t get into F1 to sell [the team],” Haas told the official F1 website.

“I did it because I wanted to race, Guenther had the same perspective. We’re not here to cash out, we want to race and be competitive.

"If you look at any team, historically, they have had a lot of good years and a lot of bad years."

“Surviving is one of the characteristics of getting better," he added. "As long as you can survive, you always have another year to prove your worthiness.

"This is a big change. Losing Guenther is going to cause the team to have to focus on other aspects. We will hopefully come out better for it.”

READ MORE: F1 team announce shock departure of LEGEND ahead of 2024 season