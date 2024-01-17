Dan Ripley

Wednesday 17 January 2024 11:13 - Updated: 11:53

The FIA have confirmed the start time for every grand prix during the upcoming Formula 1 season in 2024.

F1 is braced for a record 24-race season and now the lights out moment has been revealed for every race confirmed for the campaign.

The season gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2, with a local time of 6pm meaning the Sakhir race will once again take place as a night race.

Along with Saudi Arabia one week later, which will also be a night race at 8pm local time, the grands prix will take place on Saturday to observe the Muslim holy period of Ramadan.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place at 3pm on Sunday July 7, with qualifying also running at the same time a day earlier.

Another race that will take place on Saturday includes the Las Vegas Grand Prix which after a mixed weekend including huge delays following drain cover issues, will once again run at 10pm in the evening local time.

The 2024 Formula 1 season will begin in Bahrain at 3pm local time

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will get underway from 3pm local time

The Las Vegas Grand Prix still has many uncertainties

How many races are there in the F1 2024 season?

There will be 24 races on the calendar and while their race start times have been confirmed, there remains uncertainty over other matters during the season.

Aside from the race start, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is also the only race without a confirmed time for its practice sessions heading into the new season.

The FIA have confirmed that these will arrive 'in due course' along with the sprint weekend details, which this season will take place in China, Miami, Austria, United States (Austin), Brazil and Qatar.

Mark your calendars 📆 and set your alarms 🚨!



The 2024 @f1 start times are out!



Full Sprint weekends and Las Vegas timings will be announced in due course.



Find out more details here 👉 https://t.co/ULa4vDj3GJ#F1 pic.twitter.com/jhTPWcLFKL — FIA (@fia) January 17, 2024

