Red Bull F1 star's unusual weakness revealed ahead of Miami GP

An unusual snacking routine has been revealed by Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese racer revealing one of his weaknesses away from the track earlier this week.

Tsunoda was recently handed a promotion to the main Red Bull Formula 1 team, where he has partnered Max Verstappen for the last three races. While the 24-year-old has only picked up two points from his first three races, it was confirmed by the team that he will see out the 2025 season no matter how he performs.

That revelation came from advisor Helmut Marko, after the decision was taken to replace youngster Liam Lawson after just two races of the 2025 season.

Now, an Instagram post from Tsunoda shows him buying nine (yes NINE) boxes of LU Petit Chocolat biscuits at a supermarket self-service checkout, suggesting the snacks may be one of his off-track weaknesses.

Red Bull playing catch up

Tsunoda's brilliant qualifying performance at the Saudi Arabian GP, where he got through to Q3, was the first time since the 2024 Azerbaijan GP that both Red Bull cars had qualified in the top eight, highlighting the solid start that Tsunoda has made at Red Bull.

Compared to the struggles of recent predecessors Lawson and Sergio Perez, Tsunoda seems to be able to handle the tricky Red Bull a little better, and hasn't been too far away from the supreme Verstappen.

However, Red Bull have already slipped 99 points behind rivals McLaren in the constructors' championship, with Verstappen being the only Red Bull driver to have picked up a podium since the 2024 Chinese GP in April last year.

Tsunoda will need to pick up his points-scoring in the coming races if Red Bull are going to have any chance of holding onto Mercedes and McLaren in the standings.

