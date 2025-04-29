How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream
How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream
Sky Sports F1 analyst Danica Patrick had a long career in motor racing, but never cracked Formula 1 in her 15 years at the top level.
There had been a lot of speculation about the one-time IndyCar Rookie of the Year joining the F1 circus, but she never made the switch, with the likes of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko shutting down any chance of Patrick becoming the first female F1 driver in a decade.
Marko said back in 2013 that Patrick simply wasn't good enough to be considered for a seat at Red Bull, pointing to her performances at 'road' courses in IndyCar - anything that isn't an oval, rather than street courses specifically - as a reason.
Her lack of F1 experience hasn't kept her off TV, with Sky Sports having had her on their roster for years, still using her at a number of races a year - primarily but not exclusively for races in the United States.
Patrick will likely be joining Sky Sports coverage of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri is going for a third consecutive victory.
Marko: Patrick's results weren't good enough
Speaking more than a decade ago, Marko said: "You have to look at Danica's results in the road races - it's not enough. We are looking for drivers based on performance, not by quota."
The late, great Niki Lauda, working with Mercedes at the time, was also asked about the viability of Patrick coming into F1 - and suggested that American drivers lack the technical ability of drivers from elsewhere.
Logan Sargeant's disappointing spell at Williams was only the second time that an American driver has competed in F1 in the 21st century, along with Scott Speed.
"It has to be said that the technical level in the US does not compare to the level in Formula 1," Lauda said back in 2013. "This is also reflected in the drivers. The last American who had success in Europe was Mario Andretti - and that was in my day!"
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Cadillac plan big F1 2026 reveal for Miami weekend
- 23 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo is back, like you've never seen him before
- 1 hour ago
How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen extends lead over son Max in STUNNING victory
- 3 hours ago
Honda boss issues Max Verstappen transfer hopes
- Today 18:59
Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end
- Today 17:55
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun