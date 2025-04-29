How Helmut Marko ended Danica Patrick's Red Bull F1 dream

Sky Sports F1 analyst Danica Patrick had a long career in motor racing, but never cracked Formula 1 in her 15 years at the top level.

There had been a lot of speculation about the one-time IndyCar Rookie of the Year joining the F1 circus, but she never made the switch, with the likes of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko shutting down any chance of Patrick becoming the first female F1 driver in a decade.

Marko said back in 2013 that Patrick simply wasn't good enough to be considered for a seat at Red Bull, pointing to her performances at 'road' courses in IndyCar - anything that isn't an oval, rather than street courses specifically - as a reason.

Her lack of F1 experience hasn't kept her off TV, with Sky Sports having had her on their roster for years, still using her at a number of races a year - primarily but not exclusively for races in the United States.

Patrick will likely be joining Sky Sports coverage of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri is going for a third consecutive victory.

Marko: Patrick's results weren't good enough

Speaking more than a decade ago, Marko said: "You have to look at Danica's results in the road races - it's not enough. We are looking for drivers based on performance, not by quota."

The late, great Niki Lauda, working with Mercedes at the time, was also asked about the viability of Patrick coming into F1 - and suggested that American drivers lack the technical ability of drivers from elsewhere.

Logan Sargeant's disappointing spell at Williams was only the second time that an American driver has competed in F1 in the 21st century, along with Scott Speed.

"It has to be said that the technical level in the US does not compare to the level in Formula 1," Lauda said back in 2013. "This is also reflected in the drivers. The last American who had success in Europe was Mario Andretti - and that was in my day!"

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay

Related