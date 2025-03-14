Sebastian Vettel exposes shameless F1 'hypocrite'
Sebastian Vettel has delivered a shameless answer as to whether he is a ‘hypocrite’ for his work as a Formula 1 driver and an environmental activist.
The four-time world champion retired from the sport in 2022 but continues to be a force for change in the motorsport world, particularly surrounding environmental issues.
In 2023 Vettel returned to the F1 paddock for the Japanese Grand Prix where he introduced his ‘insect hotel’ at the Suzuka track, in an attempt to raise awareness over biodiversity.
The German star has also returned to school to undertake an agricultural degree, following a passion for organic farming which bloomed during lockdown.
Vettel silences environmental critics
Vettel’s environmental activism has always contrasted with his career as an F1 driver, where he raced for 15 years in a sport that is frequently criticised for its impact on the environment.
Whilst F1 cars have become increasingly sustainable over the past decade, with power units set to become 50 per cent electric in 2026, the emissions from air travel and the ever expanding calendar remains a contentious issue in F1’s climate change battle.
In a recent interview, Vettel was asked if he was a ‘hypocrite’ because of his involvement in motorsport, to which the champion produced an honest response.
"I have to accept this accusation. And yes: I am the biggest hypocrite there is when I talk about environmental issues and at the same time have left such a large footprint," Vettel answered in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger in Zurich when asked whether he was a hypocrite.
"But should I feel bad about that? We will not solve the problem with shame but rather by confronting it and looking for solutions.
"We are all hypocrites because we enjoy things that we know are not so good. Do we have to fly to Thailand on holiday? No. But it is also incredibly beautiful there.
"We should not ban travel, but offer technological possibilities that allow us to do the same as before - only more sustainably."
