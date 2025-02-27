Australian racing star confirmed in NEW team lineup as official partnership announced

Australian racing driver Aiva Anagnostiadis has signed with Hitech Grand Prix for their first season in F1 Academy, where the young star will get behind the wheel of the Tag Heuer-sponsored car.

As the all-female racing series prepares to enter its third season, the grid has expanded to include 18 cars, with Hitech Grand Prix operating three of them.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

F1 TESTING RESULTS TODAY: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

The 17-year-old driver is not the only racer in her family, with her mother Barbara also taking part in competitive go-karting during her younger years.

In a bid to boost Anagnostiadis' racing career, the family left Melbourne and relocated to Europe, and now, the young racer will compete in the F4 Spanish Championship this year alongside fellow F1 Academy stars Aurelia Nobels, Courtney Crone and Lia Block.

The Australian driver previously competed at the Motorsport Games in France where she won the Australian Ladies Trophy in 2021 and finished 10th overall in the Indian F4 championship in 2024.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

The 2024 F1 Academy season was won by Abbi Pulling

Doriane Pin is one of the favourites for the 2025 F1 Academy title

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

Anagnostiadis secures F1 Academy seat

Anagnostiadis will drive for Hitech Grand Prix during the 2025 F1 Academy season, which will be sponsored by Tag Heuer following their new partnership with F1.

Tag Heuer will act as an official partner and the timekeeper of F1 in 2025, following luxury goods company LVMH's multi-year deal with F1.

“I'm beyond excited for the 2025 season! This is an amazing opportunity, and working with a team like Hitech GP and a sponsor like TAG Heuer is a dream come true” said Anagnostiadis following the announcement.

"I’m ready to chase my goals, and fight for every opportunity to win!"

Anagnostiadis will embark on her rookie season in the F1 Academy, which was won by British star Abbi Pulling in 2024 who went on to earn a fully funded seat in GB3 for the 2025 season.

The Aussie teenager will go up against big names such as Doriane Pin and Maya Weug in 2025, with the F1 Academy season getting underway in China from March 21 until March 23.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Aiva Anagnostiadis is joining the 2025 F1 Academy grid with @TAGHeuer, racing with Hitech TGR!



Aiva brings experience from the F4 Indian Championship and multiple podium finishes in Australian karting.



Now, she’s ready to take on her rookie F1 Academy season.… pic.twitter.com/vSUOorjQmw — F1 Academy (@f1academy) February 27, 2025

READ MORE: F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'