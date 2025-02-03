Ferrari star signs NEW contract as official announcement confirms racing return

A Ferrari star has renewed their contract for 2025 with a racing return confirmed ahead of the 2025 season.

The iconic Formula 1 team secured the biggest signing of the season this time last year with a blockbuster move confirmed for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 40-year-old legend of the sport has now officially joined the Scuderia and is getting to grips with their machinery and the pressure that comes with racing in red.

The former Mercedes star joins Charles Leclerc to form what most would consider the strongest lineup on the grid this year, with a thrilling constructors battle on the cards if Ferrari can deliver a championship-contender of a car.

Ferrari's 2025 F1 lineup is perhaps the strongest pairing on the grid

Ollie Bearman is a success story of the Ferrari Driver Academy programme

Ferrari star confirmed for F1 Academy 2025 seat

Despite stealing Hamilton from Mercedes' ranks after a 12-year partnership, Ferrari boasts an impressive driver academy lineup of their own.

The most recent success story of their junior programme is Ollie Bearman, whose place in the Scuderia's academy handed him the opportunity to step in for an injured Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian GP last year, stunning the paddock in a performance which most likely secured his full-time seat on the grid this season.

For 2025, it has now been confirmed that two Ferrari stars will continue with a seat in the competitive all-female racing series, F1 Academy.

Maya Weug has retained her seat by switching to MP Motorsport and now, it has been announced that fellow Ferrari star Aurelia Nobels will also return to the series in 2025, continuing to race with ART Grand Prix and Puma.

Speaking on the news, Nobels said: "I’m thrilled to announce I will be continuing my journey in F1 ACADEMY with ART Grand Prix in 2025,"

"Partnering with Puma is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for their belief in me. I’m ready to embrace the challenges, push boundaries and make 2025 unforgettable!"

