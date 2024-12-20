F1 team announce outstanding signing for 2025

One team on the Formula 1 grid have announced an exciting driver signing ahead of the 2025 season.

It's been a big week of change at Kick Sauber, with multiple driver announcements made regarding their 2025 lineups.

In an official team statement on Wednesday, Sauber confirmed that Theo Pourchaire, Zane Maloney and Carrie Schreiner would be leaving the team at the end of the year having graduated from the Sauber Academy.

Now, the latter of those names — who competed in the F1 Academy series in 2024 — has been replaced.

Theo Pourchaire has left the Sauber Academy

Carrie Schreiner competed in F1 Academy for Sauber

F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

As per the team, 17-year-old racer Emma Felbermayr will tackle Schreiner's place as the team's entrant into the all-female racing series next season.

"A new young talent will be proudly sporting our colours on the F1 Academy grid, as Emma Felbermayr is announced as the team's entrant in the all-female racing series for 2025," Sauber explained in an official statement.

"The soon-to-be 18-year-old will be racing for KICK Sauber F1 Team in her Rodin Motorsport-operated car, making her debut at the 2025 F1 Academy season-opener in Shanghai, China."

Reacting to the news, the young racer revealed that she was excited to challenge herself at the F1 Academy level.

“I’m proud and thrilled to be joining KICK Sauber F1 Team for the 2025 F1 Academy season", Felbermayr said.

"This is an incredible opportunity to take the next step in my racing career and to challenge myself at this exciting level."

"I’m looking forward to representing the team, growing as a driver, and making the most of the visibility and platform F1 Academy offers. I can’t wait to get started and see what we can achieve together!"

Elsewhere, Mattia Binotto, COO & CTO at Sauber Motorsport said: "We are delighted to welcome Emma to the team, as she prepares to make her F1 Academy debut in 2025 in our colours,"

"Emma is young, but has already shown her potential, and we are looking forward to seeing her represent us on the international scene from next year."

