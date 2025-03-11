Aston Martin announce new move for racing star

Aston Martin have announced a new move for one of their racing talents ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener this weekend.

The Silverstone-based outfit head into the new F1 campaign as one of only two teams to retain the same lineup from last season, with driver duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll hoping to get off on the right foot at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Aston Martin haven't produced a strong start to an F1 season since 2023, when two-time champion Alonso secured six podiums in the first eight races of the year.

In contrast, Lawrence Stroll's outfit only managed a fifth-place finish in 2024, with Alonso and Stroll securing just 94 points compared to Mercedes' 468, which earned them P4 in the constructors' championship.

Earlier this month, however, Aston Martin welcomed F1 design legend Adrian Newey to their ever-growing talent pool, hoping that the former Red Bull mastermind can steer the team to championship contention status.

Tina Hausmann (left) is Aston Martin's 2025 F1 Academy drive and is mentored by Jessica Hawkins (right)

Jessica Hawkins secures new race seat

Aston Martin boasts an impressive pool of racing talent, and not just within F1. As champions of uplifting women in motorsport, the team supports F1 Academy driver Tina Hausmann in the all-female racing series, with the 18-year-old continuing as their representative for 2025.

Another female talent thriving within the Silverstone-based team is Jessica Hawkins, who mentors Hausmann as Aston Martin's head of F1 Academy and also became the first woman in more than five years to drive a modern F1 car in an official test with the team in 2023.

Ahead of the F1 Academy season opener in Shanghai later this month, Hawkins has been confirmed in a new racing series, having previously earned podiums in W Series and securing a race win in the UK Touring Car Championship.

In an official statement from Aston Martin, the team announced that Hawkins will make her GT World Challenge Europe (GTWC) debut this year, with the series beginning on April 11 at Circuit Paul Ricard.

READ MORE: Amanda Newey issues brief farewell statement to husband Adrian Newey

Hawkins is the first woman in more than five years to drive a modern F1 car in a 2023 test with Aston Martin.

Following the announcement, Hawkins said: "I’m thrilled to be making my debut in GT World Challenge Europe with Comtoyou Racing this year.

"Having previous experience with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from my time in British GT and working with an established team like Comtoyou I hope will help going into my first season.

"I’d like to thank Arm and Valvoline for their support in helping me to progress to GTWC, it’s an excellent next step in my racing career and will allow me the opportunity to work towards my ultimate dream of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I’m looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get racing at some new and familiar circuits."

Dipti Vachani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Line of Business Arm also added: "At Arm we want to inspire and empower the next generation of STEM professionals and racing drivers alike to find their voice, and working with a trailblazer for women in motorsport like Jessica is helping to foster new pathways for future talent.

"We look forward to seeing how Jessica and Comtoyou Racing fare throughout the season and partnering together to continue this important work."

READ MORE: 'Bombshell' details behind leaked messages unveiled by Horner