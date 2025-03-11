F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

Further 'question marks' have been raised regarding the controversy which surrounded Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in 2024.

Christian Horner's wife Geri Hailliwell delivers powerful statement

Geri Halliwell, Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has issued a powerful message to women at an important event last week.

Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on how a chance meeting with an A-list name at Wimbledon prompted the beginning of an exciting relationship.

Vettel drives with FEET after teaming with Schumacher

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been spotted driving around the track with his feet at a high-profile motorsport event.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the brutal way Mercedes made him pay for F1 exit

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a 'painful' event with his old Mercedes team, following his announcement that he would be leaving the Brackley-based outfit.

