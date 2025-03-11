close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

Further 'question marks' have been raised regarding the controversy which surrounded Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner's wife Geri Hailliwell delivers powerful statement

Geri Halliwell, Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has issued a powerful message to women at an important event last week.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on how a chance meeting with an A-list name at Wimbledon prompted the beginning of an exciting relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel drives with FEET after teaming with Schumacher

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been spotted driving around the track with his feet at a high-profile motorsport event.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton reveals the brutal way Mercedes made him pay for F1 exit

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a 'painful' event with his old Mercedes team, following his announcement that he would be leaving the Brackley-based outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Christian Horner Sebastian Vettel Geri Halliwell Wimbledon
Christian Horner's wife Geri Halliwell delivers powerful statement
F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner's wife Geri Halliwell delivers powerful statement

  • Yesterday 20:58
'Questions' raised over Horner following Red Bull controversy
Latest F1 News

'Questions' raised over Horner following Red Bull controversy

  • Yesterday 18:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 legend threatens to 'quit'

  • 17 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull promote F1 star as exit announced

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm official 2025 lineup change ahead of Australian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin announce new move for racing star

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton given 'six-month' Ferrari deadline

  • Today 08:26
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

  • Today 07:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x