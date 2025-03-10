Vettel drives with FEET after teaming with Schumacher

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been spotted driving around a racetrack with his feet at a high-profile motorsport event.

Vettel was in action at last weekend's Race of Champions in Sydney, Australia, where he formed part of team Germany alongside former F1 star Mick Schumacher.

It was the second time the pair have linked up for the famous event, having previously joined forces in 2023.

Thousands of fans turned out to see the German duo on the track at the Accor Stadium, as well as a host of other big names including Valtteri Bottas and David Coulthard.

Nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb took the title for the fifth time in Sunday's showpiece race, but it was Vettel's appearance the previous evening which turned out to be one of the biggest talking points of the weekend.

Sebastian Vettel was in action during last weekend's Race of Champions in Sydney

Vettel linked up with former Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher

Special message for Michael Schumacher

Ahead of Saturday's Champions of Champions spectacle, Vettel and team-mate Schumacher led the 20 drivers in a tribute to the latter's father and legendary racer Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher Sr won seven world championships over a stellar career at the top of world motorsport, but suffered a traumatic brain injury after a skiing accident in 2013 shortly after his retirement.

Michael Schumacher won seven world drivers' championships in F1

The 56-year-old continues to receive medical treatment, but the family have kept details largely under wraps since the incident.

Vettel and Schumacher Sr have previously teamed up at the Race of Champions on six occasions, and the former paid tribute to the icon in Sydney, unveiling a banner which read: "Keep Fighting Michael - We Miss You."

But that wasn't the only thing which generated some attention, with a post published on X showing the ex-Red Bull and Ferrari star steering the vehicle around the circuit with his feet, much to the delight of fans watching on.

